Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Great Eagle Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the previous session’s volume of 1,277 shares.The stock last traded at $1.86 and had previously closed at $1.74.

Great Eagle Stock Up 6.7%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.45.

About Great Eagle

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Hong Kong, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

