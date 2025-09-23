Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 42,807 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 42,705 shares.The stock last traded at $50.31 and had previously closed at $49.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Monday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $561.52 million, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.99.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, EVP William Travis Brown sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $34,297.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,876.70. This trade represents a 53.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Guaranty Bancshares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTY. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $930,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 40.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 19,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 36.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 17,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

