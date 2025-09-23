WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 833,314 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 681,230 shares.The stock last traded at $89.48 and had previously closed at $89.46.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Down 0.3%

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New World Advisors LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.8% during the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

