Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 446,356 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,043% from the previous session’s volume of 39,041 shares.The stock last traded at $21.65 and had previously closed at $21.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Danske Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays upgraded Danske Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Danske Bank in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Read Our Latest Research Report on DNKEY
Danske Bank Stock Performance
Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.01 billion. Danske Bank had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 41.49%. On average, analysts predict that Danske Bank will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Danske Bank Company Profile
Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.
See Also
