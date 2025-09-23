Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 446,356 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,043% from the previous session’s volume of 39,041 shares.The stock last traded at $21.65 and had previously closed at $21.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Danske Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays upgraded Danske Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Danske Bank in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Danske Bank Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.15.

Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.01 billion. Danske Bank had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 41.49%. On average, analysts predict that Danske Bank will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danske Bank Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.

