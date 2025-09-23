Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Trading Up 13.4% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) rose 13.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.19 and last traded at $4.37. Approximately 2,225,772 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 8,129,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research raised Microvast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

Get Microvast alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MVST

Microvast Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 3.12.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Microvast had a negative net margin of 26.82% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $91.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.79 million. Microvast has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microvast

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microvast during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Microvast during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Microvast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Microvast in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microvast

(Get Free Report)

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.