Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Trading Up 13.4% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) rose 13.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.19 and last traded at $4.37. Approximately 2,225,772 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 8,129,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Zacks Research raised Microvast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.
Microvast Price Performance
Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Microvast had a negative net margin of 26.82% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $91.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.79 million. Microvast has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microvast
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microvast during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Microvast during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Microvast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Microvast in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Microvast
Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.
