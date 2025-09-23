Reviewing Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) and WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) and WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.0% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of WaFd shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of WaFd shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cathay General Bancorp and WaFd”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cathay General Bancorp $1.39 billion 2.42 $285.98 million $4.14 11.77 WaFd $1.43 billion 1.71 $200.04 million $2.63 11.82

Cathay General Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WaFd. Cathay General Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WaFd, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Cathay General Bancorp has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, WaFd has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Cathay General Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. WaFd pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Cathay General Bancorp pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WaFd pays out 41.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. WaFd has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. WaFd is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cathay General Bancorp and WaFd’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cathay General Bancorp 21.44% 10.39% 1.27% WaFd 15.57% 8.57% 0.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cathay General Bancorp and WaFd, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cathay General Bancorp 1 3 2 0 2.17 WaFd 0 4 0 0 2.00

Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $50.17, indicating a potential upside of 2.92%. WaFd has a consensus price target of $32.25, indicating a potential upside of 3.73%. Given WaFd’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WaFd is more favorable than Cathay General Bancorp.

Summary

Cathay General Bancorp beats WaFd on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits. It also provides loan products, such as commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as installment loans to individuals for household, and other consumer expenditures. In addition, the company offers trade financing, letter of credit, wire transfer, forward currency spot and forward contract, safe deposit, collection, automatic teller machine, Internet banking, investment, and other customary bank services, as well as securities and insurance products. Cathay General Bancorp was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts. It also provides single-family dwellings, construction, land acquisition and development, consumer lot, multi-family residential, commercial real estate, home equity, business, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans. In addition, the company offers insurance brokerage services, such as individual and business insurance policies; holds and markets real estate properties; and debit and credit cards, as well as acts as the trustee. It serves consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate. The company was formerly known as Washington Federal, Inc. and changed its name to WaFd, Inc in September 2023. WaFd, Inc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

