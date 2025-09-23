Financial Survey: MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) versus GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) and GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) are both large-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

MTU Aero Engines pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. GE Aerospace pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. MTU Aero Engines pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GE Aerospace pays out 20.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. GE Aerospace has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. GE Aerospace is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of MTU Aero Engines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of GE Aerospace shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of GE Aerospace shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

MTU Aero Engines has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GE Aerospace has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MTU Aero Engines and GE Aerospace, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MTU Aero Engines 0 2 1 1 2.75 GE Aerospace 0 1 11 0 2.92

GE Aerospace has a consensus target price of $241.92, indicating a potential downside of 20.64%. Given GE Aerospace’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GE Aerospace is more favorable than MTU Aero Engines.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MTU Aero Engines and GE Aerospace”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTU Aero Engines $8.02 billion 2.89 $684.97 million $8.66 24.90 GE Aerospace $38.70 billion 8.35 $6.56 billion $7.17 42.52

GE Aerospace has higher revenue and earnings than MTU Aero Engines. MTU Aero Engines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GE Aerospace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MTU Aero Engines and GE Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTU Aero Engines 10.60% 24.07% 7.30% GE Aerospace 18.64% 31.32% 4.86%

Summary

GE Aerospace beats MTU Aero Engines on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero-derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM Business); and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO Business). The company offers commercial aircraft engines for wide body jets, narrow body and regional jets, business jets, and turboprops; military aircraft engines for fighter jets, helicopters, and transporters; and industrial gas turbines. It also maintains, repairs, and overhauls commercial and military engines; and manufactures and markets various spare parts. The company was formerly known as MTU Aero Engines Holding AG and changed its name to MTU Aero Engines AG in May 2013. MTU Aero Engines AG was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft. GE demerged into GE Vernova, GE Aerospace, and GE Healthcare.

