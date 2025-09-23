Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 23rd (AARD, ACTU, ADVM, AIG, AIOT, AMG, ANIK, ANP, ARE, ASUR)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, September 23rd:

Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Anpario (LON:ANP) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $6.50 target price on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They currently have a $127.00 price target on the stock.

Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $235.00 target price on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $440.00 price target on the stock.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS). They issued a buy rating and a $274.00 target price on the stock.

DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 293 price target on the stock.

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of GSR III Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GSRT). Roth Capital issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $86.00 target price on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $120.00.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $78.00 price target on the stock.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $107.00 price target on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC). Evercore ISI issued an in-line rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $380.00 price target on the stock.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $230.00 price target on the stock.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $185.00 price target on the stock.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $195.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $225.00.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 1,150 price target on the stock.

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA). They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $103.00 target price on the stock.

Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $215.00 target price on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the stock.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $350.00 price target on the stock.

Smiths News (LON:SNWS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 95 target price on the stock.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $156.00 target price on the stock.

Safestay (LON:SSTY) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 73 price target on the stock.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00.

System1 Group (LON:SYS1) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a speculative buy rating. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has GBX 550 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 865.

Bank of America Corporation assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM). They issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

The Mission Group (LON:TMG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 55 target price on the stock.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc..

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Argus.

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB). Maxim Group issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Block (NYSE:XYZ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.

zSpace (NASDAQ:ZSPC) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

