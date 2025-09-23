Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Sold by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $33,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gries Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,506,000 after buying an additional 13,388 shares in the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 34,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $329.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $330.10. The firm has a market cap of $540.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $316.26 and a 200-day moving average of $294.47.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

