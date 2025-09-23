Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Trading Down 5.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.7% on Tuesday after Wall Street Zen downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $38.33 and last traded at $38.18. Approximately 4,467,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 6,870,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.50.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $77.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and twelve have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $55.66.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.82 per share, for a total transaction of $154,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,620,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,947,878.24. This represents a 0.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,609,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 650.0% in the first quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 52,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $512,000. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 5.8%

The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 11.78%.The business had revenue of $363.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Enphase Energy has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

