Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $302,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,318 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,011,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

IJR opened at $119.57 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $86.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.21.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

