Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Biogen (BIIB)

Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/20/2025 – Biogen was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/12/2025 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $118.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/5/2025 – Biogen was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/4/2025 – Biogen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

8/14/2025 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $118.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2025 – Biogen was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/1/2025 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $208.00 to $219.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2025 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/1/2025 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $144.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2025 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $187.00 to $194.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $69,045.35. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,850.60. This represents a 8.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $300,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,550. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

