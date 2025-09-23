AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AWF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of AWF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.37. 83,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,244. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average is $10.84. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $11.43.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 6.1% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,635 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 2.8% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 43,092 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,733 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 10.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,428 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 89,751 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

