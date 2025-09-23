Lynas Rare Earths (ASX:LYC) Insider Purchases A$24,684.30 in Stock

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (ASX:LYC – Get Free Report) insider Vanessa Guthrie purchased 1,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$14.34 per share, with a total value of A$24,684.30.

Vanessa Guthrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 18th, Vanessa Guthrie purchased 19 shares of Lynas Rare Earths stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$14.63 per share, with a total value of A$278.01.

Lynas Rare Earths Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.65, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia; and the Kalgoorlie project. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium.

