The Brinsmere Fund Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TBFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

The Brinsmere Fund Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TBFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1309 per share on Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd.
Brinsmere Fund Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2%
NYSEARCA:TBFG traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $29.49. The stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,334. The stock has a market cap of $338.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.37. Brinsmere Fund Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $29.64.
About Brinsmere Fund Growth ETF
