The Brinsmere Fund Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TBFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

The Brinsmere Fund Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TBFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1309 per share on Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd.

Brinsmere Fund Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:TBFG traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $29.49. The stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,334. The stock has a market cap of $338.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.37. Brinsmere Fund Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $29.64.

About Brinsmere Fund Growth ETF

The Brinsmere Fund Growth ETF (TBFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds with exposure to the global equity and bond markets. It uses two proprietary investment strategies to create a growth-focused portfolio.

