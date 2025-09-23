Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share on Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd.

Cambria Global Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF stock traded up $2.43 on Tuesday, hitting $32.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,272. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.48. The company has a market cap of $118.95 million, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.45. Cambria Global Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $30.65.

Get Cambria Global Momentum ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cambria Global Momentum ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,903,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,930,000 after purchasing an additional 125,959 shares during the last quarter. Bravias Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bravias Capital Group LLC now owns 225,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 18,810 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 395.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 52,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 41,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 348.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 27,798 shares during the last quarter.

About Cambria Global Momentum ETF

The Cambria Global Momentum ETF (GMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that selects approximately 17 ETFs, across various asset classes, based on price momentum. The fund aims for capital appreciation rather than income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.