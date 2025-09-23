DY6 Metals (ASX:DY6) Insider Buys A$700,000.00 in Stock

DY6 Metals Ltd (ASX:DY6 – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Smith acquired 2,500,000 shares of DY6 Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of A$700,000.00.

Daniel Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 17th, Daniel Smith acquired 942,858 shares of DY6 Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of A$75,428.64.

DY6 Metals Company Profile



DY6 Metals Ltd engages in the exploration and development of mineral and metal projects in Southern Malawi. The company primarily explores for heavy rare earth elements, niobium, platinum group elements, copper, and nickel. Its flagship project is the Machinga located in Malawi. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Perth, Australia.

