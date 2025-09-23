DY6 Metals (ASX:DY6) Insider Buys A$700,000.00 in Stock

DY6 Metals Ltd (ASX:DY6 – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Smith acquired 2,500,000 shares of DY6 Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of A$700,000.00.
Daniel Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 17th, Daniel Smith acquired 942,858 shares of DY6 Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of A$75,428.64.
DY6 Metals Price Performance
DY6 Metals Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DY6 Metals
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Is Super Micro Next in Line for a Big AI Takeover?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Tesla: 3 Reasons October’s Earnings Will Make or Break the Stock
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Industrial Tech Crossovers: When Manufacturing Meets Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for DY6 Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DY6 Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.