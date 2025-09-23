Katharine (Kate) Mason Purchases 12,677 Shares of IPH (ASX:IPH) Stock

IPH Limited (ASX:IPH – Get Free Report) insider Katharine (Kate) Mason bought 12,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$3.90 per share, for a total transaction of A$49,440.30.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53.
The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a boost from IPH’s previous Final dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 425.0%. IPH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.00%.
IPH Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides intellectual property (IP) services and products. It operates through three segments: Australian and New Zealand IP, Canadian IP, and Asian IP. The company offers IP services related to the provision of filing, prosecution, enforcement, and management of patents, designs, trade marks, legal services, and other IP.
