Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Purchased by Family Wealth Partners LLC

Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 3.6% of Family Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 537,754.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 8,659,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,370,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,211 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34,044.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,623,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,451 shares during the period. Finally, Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,842,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $329.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $330.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $316.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

