Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Acquired by Cordant Inc.

Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 11.4% of Cordant Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $23,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $150,448,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,975,000. Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeWealth Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $329.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $330.10. The stock has a market cap of $540.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $316.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.47.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

