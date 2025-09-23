Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.84, but opened at $14.00. Nu Skin Enterprises shares last traded at $13.69, with a volume of 309,940 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on NUS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NUS

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Down 5.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.48.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.20%.The company had revenue of $386.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.68 million. Nu Skin Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.350 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

Insider Activity at Nu Skin Enterprises

In related news, EVP Chayce David Clark sold 20,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $239,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 233,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,685.80. The trade was a 7.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Nathanson sold 6,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $79,295.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,149 shares in the company, valued at $405,080.78. This trade represents a 16.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,926 shares of company stock worth $711,364 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 102.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter worth $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 107.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.