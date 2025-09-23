Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.98, but opened at $68.79. Better Home & Finance shares last traded at $66.96, with a volume of 2,632,427 shares traded.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Better Home & Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th.

Better Home & Finance Trading Up 38.1%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.57.

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $44.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.14 million. Better Home & Finance had a negative return on equity of 1,105.80% and a negative net margin of 153.25%.

In other news, CAO J. Calamari Nicholas sold 12,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $273,840.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,451 shares in the company, valued at $206,598.86. This trade represents a 57.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BETR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Better Home & Finance by 3.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,924 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Better Home & Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,103,000. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Better Home & Finance in the second quarter valued at about $1,797,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Better Home & Finance by 90.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 61,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Better Home & Finance by 151.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 89,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 54,113 shares in the last quarter. 20.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Better Home & Finance Holding Co engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner’s insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

