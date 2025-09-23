Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Cellcom Israel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.01, but opened at $8.52. Cellcom Israel shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 2,701 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cellcom Israel to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cellcom Israel currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Cellcom Israel alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average of $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter. Cellcom Israel had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 5.11%.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular communications services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The Cellular segment offers cellular communications, and cellular equipment and related services. The Fixed-line segment provides infrastructure and internet access, internet-based television, international telephony, landline telephony services, and transmission services for business customers and for telecommunication operators; and conferencing, cloud computing, and server hosting services, as well as IOT solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cellcom Israel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellcom Israel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.