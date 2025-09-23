Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Umicore S.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.87, but opened at $4.00. Umicore shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 2,509 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently commented on UMICY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Umicore to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Cfra Research upgraded Umicore from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Umicore to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Umicore has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Umicore Trading Up 3.2%
About Umicore
Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company in Belgium, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, and Africa. It operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment provides automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-road vehicles; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and produces precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.
