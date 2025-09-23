Sun Hung Kai and (OTCMKTS:SHGKY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Sun Hung Kai and Co. (OTCMKTS:SHGKY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.89, but opened at $2.67. Sun Hung Kai and shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 6,117 shares.
Sun Hung Kai and Stock Down 18.3%
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70.
About Sun Hung Kai and
Sun Hung Kai & Co Limited, an investment holding company, provides financial services primarily in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Consumer Finance, Private Credit, Mortgage Loans, Investment Management, and Group Management and Support segments. It offers unsecured loan to individuals and businesses through branches and online platforms; and first mortgage and second mortgage loans to property owners, as well as customized financing solutions to property investors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sun Hung Kai and
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Is Super Micro Next in Line for a Big AI Takeover?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Tesla: 3 Reasons October’s Earnings Will Make or Break the Stock
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Industrial Tech Crossovers: When Manufacturing Meets Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.