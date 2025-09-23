Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc. (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.03, but opened at $1.08. Aston Martin Lagonda Global shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 80,466 shares.
Separately, Zacks Research raised Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aston Martin Lagonda Global has an average rating of “Hold”.
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and brand licensing and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.
