Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc. (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.03, but opened at $1.08. Aston Martin Lagonda Global shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 80,466 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research raised Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aston Martin Lagonda Global has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Up 3.2%

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99.

(Get Free Report)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and brand licensing and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.