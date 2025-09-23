The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Lowered to $235.00 at Oppenheimer

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $238.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.50.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.59. The stock had a trading volume of 402,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,585. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $145.12 and a 12-month high of $216.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.27. The stock has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,477,836,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $442,871,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,502,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,670,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,157 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,338,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,530 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,905,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

