Fortitude Family Office LLC Acquires 107 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,597 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,220,599,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,353,607,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1,080.7% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,816,548 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $277,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,383,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 10,567.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,450,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $241,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $112.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.56 and its 200 day moving average is $109.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

