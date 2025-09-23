908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) CFO Sells $35,350.00 in Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Iv Griffith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 97,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,365.10. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MASS stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.48. 120,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,115. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $268.23 million, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 0.37.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 30.54%. 908 Devices has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of 908 Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of 908 Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MASS. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 14,087 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in 908 Devices by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 61,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in 908 Devices by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 94,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 62,179 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in 908 Devices by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 85,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in 908 Devices by 1,159.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 91,359 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

