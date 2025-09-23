Brait (LON:BRAI) Insider Gaynor Coley Buys 10,000 Shares

Brait S.A. (LON:BRAI – Get Free Report) insider Gaynor Coley bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 210 per share, with a total value of £21,000.

LON BRAI traded up GBX 209 on Tuesday, hitting GBX 209. 46,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,892. Brait S.A. has a 1-year low of GBX 169.88 and a 1-year high of GBX 215. The stock has a market cap of £117.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,920.96.

About Brait

The Company’s investment objective is to provide an attractive level of income return together with capital appreciation over the long term, in a manner consistent with the principles of sustainable investing adopted by the Company.

