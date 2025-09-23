Fortitude Family Office LLC Acquires 447 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 76.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $584.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $465.59 and a 1 year high of $601.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $577.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $559.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $536,480.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,229,440. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total value of $178,049.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,833,004.23. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,449 shares of company stock valued at $21,974,441. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price target on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $630.89.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

