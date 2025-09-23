Fortitude Family Office LLC Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Fortitude Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,092 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Fortitude Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $544,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,106 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 71,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 285,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
IJR opened at $119.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.21. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $86.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- How The Weak Dollar Is Fueling These Global Stock Surges
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 3 Recession-Ready Stocks That Thrive When the Economy Sputters
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 Automation-Focused Stocks Flying Under the Radar
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.