MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 607 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 335.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $72.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $148.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.07. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $78.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,510.56. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. This represents a 22.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,245. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

