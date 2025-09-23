Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Bought by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $602.20 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $602.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $573.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $524.79.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

