Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Stock Price

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on NIKE from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. DZ Bank downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Cowen upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on NIKE from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded NIKE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.46.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $71.71. 3,207,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,084,084. NIKE has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $90.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%.The business had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $7,951,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 842,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. This represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 952.6% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

