Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Stake Boosted by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jamere Jackson bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,143.12. This trade represents a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $634.40 per share, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,331,504. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $755.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $737.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $769.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $939.30. The company has a market cap of $714.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $715.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Daiwa America cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $939.61.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

