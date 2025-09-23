CGN Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

CGN Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Caterpillar by 49.2% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $383.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $495.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $476.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.87.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $471.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.38. The company has a market cap of $221.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $473.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,586.40. This trade represents a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $952,840.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,970. The trade was a 25.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,653 shares of company stock worth $8,943,642. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

