iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH is MCF Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,011,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,681 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of MCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $62,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 128,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,520,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 86,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the first quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 24,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $65.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.94.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

