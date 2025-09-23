SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $466.01 and last traded at $466.69, with a volume of 538007 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $463.67.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.0%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.51. The stock has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

