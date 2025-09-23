Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $280,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Pictet North America Advisors SA lessened its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,268 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 31,488 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 387,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 181,712 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $22,132,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. FCG Investment Co bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,620,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 40,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Daiwa America upgraded TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.58.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $139.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $155.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.22 and a 12 month high of $145.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.72%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

