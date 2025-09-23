Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$12.18 and last traded at C$12.18, with a volume of 246017 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.78.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc is engaged in precious and base metal mining and related activities in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Cote d’Ivoire. The company operates the open pit Lindero gold mine in northern Argentina, the underground Yaramoko mine in southwestern Burkina Faso, the underground San Jose silver and gold mine in southern Mexico, the underground Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine in southern Peru, and is developing the open pit Seguela gold mine in southwestern Cote d’Ivoire.

