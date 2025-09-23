Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 113598 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.32.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 171.2% during the first quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 79.5% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

