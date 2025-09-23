JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.14 and last traded at $73.64, with a volume of 17452 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.49.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of -1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,061,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,567 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,704,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,629,000 after purchasing an additional 192,582 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,621,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,745,000 after purchasing an additional 840,152 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,413,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,026,000 after purchasing an additional 48,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,411,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,864,000 after purchasing an additional 325,981 shares during the last quarter.

About JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

