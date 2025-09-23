Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sumitomo Corp. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $29.98, with a volume of 1737 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.95.
Separately, Nomura Securities raised Sumitomo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sumitomo currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Sumitomo had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.31%.The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Corp. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.
Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.
