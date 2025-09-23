Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $138.49 and last traded at $138.40, with a volume of 26693 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $137.60.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

