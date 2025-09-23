Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.83 and last traded at $42.92, with a volume of 31020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.68.
Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2%
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.17. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.89.
Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF
Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile
The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.
