MCF Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

MCF Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 537,754.2% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 8,659,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,553 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,370,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,211 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34,044.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,623,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $417,842,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $329.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $316.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.47. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $330.10. The firm has a market cap of $540.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

