Hofer & Associates. Inc Sells 324 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Hofer & Associates. Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $329.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $540.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.47. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $330.10.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

