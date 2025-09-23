Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Stock Holdings Trimmed by Optima Capital LLC

Optima Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Optima Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Optima Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

VTI stock opened at $329.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $540.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $316.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.47. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $330.10.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

