Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 566.7% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 405.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 115.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $162.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.19. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $116.12 and a one year high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.